On Father’s Day, Rishab Shetty’s Wife Pragathi Shetty Writes A Heartfelt Note

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Pragathi Shetty, the wife of Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty, dropped a few family photos on Instagram. Along with the snaps, she also shared a short and sweet note expressing her gratitude for her husband and for being an “incredible dad".

One of the photos featured the adorable couple and their two children, son Ranvit Shetty and daughter, Raadya Shetty all seated on a deck overlooking the city below. Another snap showed the Kantara actor and his son posing on a boat. In a different click, he can be seen holding his daughter, who is smiling brightly.

Along with the photos, Pragathi wrote a note stating, “Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad around! Your love, support and dedication make every day an adventure. Thank you for being an incredible husband and dad. I’m so lucky to have you by my side." Rishab Shetty reacted to the video by dropping multiple red heart emojis. Check out the family photos right here:

Soon Rishab Shetty’s fans made a beeline for the comment section and showered the family with praise. Many also dropped hearts. One user wrote, “Superb", while another commented, “Cute family." A fan wished the actor-directed, “Happy Father’s Day."