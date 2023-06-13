On G V Prakash's 36th Birthday, A Look At His Musical Journey

One of Tamil cinema’s most well-known composers, GV Prakash Kumar, has been ruling the hearts of his fans with his music for over 17 years. Today, the singer-composer is celebrating his 36th birthday, and his social media accounts are flooded with birthday greetings from friends and admirers. On this special day, let’s take a closer look at the remarkable career of the talented and fiery composer GV Prakash Kumar.

G. V. Prakash Kumar is an Indian music composer, playback singer, actor, and producer who predominantly works in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. GV Prakash Kumar made his cinematic debut as a composer with the 2006 Tamil film Veyil. The first step by GV Prakash was huge, and he received immense appreciation and wider attention with the chartbuster songs of Veyil. Even though Veyil did not offer much glory to the newcomer but managed to win the hearts of fans through his music and bagged several films to cement his place.

But he got his breakthrough after composing for the 2010 film Aadukalam. GV Prakash’s associations with Dhanush and Vetri Maaran became a huge success. GV Prakash bagged the first Filmfare Award for Best Music Director, while Dhanush and director Vetri Maaran went on to receive the National Award for their outstanding work.

At the 58th National Film Awards, the film won six honours, including Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor. The film also received five Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Music Director, and Best Cinematography at the 59th Filmfare Awards. Later he composed music for many super-hit films including JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Vanakkam Da Mappilei, and Ayngaran to name a few.