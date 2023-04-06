On Hanuman Jayanti, Adipurush Makers And Prabhas Leave Netizens Divided Over New Hanuman Poster

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the makers of Adipurush shared a brand new poster of Hanuman from the film. The poster features actor Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

The new poster features Devdatta Nage in a meditative pose. In the backdrop, we get a glimpse of Prabhas, who plays Raghav in the magnum opus. Sharing the poster on social media, Prabhas wrote on his Instagram account: “Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan… Jai Pavanputra Hanuman. Adipurush releases globally in theatres on June 16, 2023."

The poster has been receiving mixed response on social media. Prabhas’ fans are all praise for the poster. One fan commented, “Adipurush is going to be a cinematic revelation. Jai Shree Ram." Another fan wrote, “Prabhas is going to blow us away with his performance in Adipurush." However, a section of the internet found the poster “unimpressive". One user wrote, “What have you done to Hanumanji?" Another one commented, “Idk about all the positive comments but to me this still doesn’t look like our Hanumanji."

This comes after a police complaint was filed against Adipurush makers in Mumbai for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in the film’s recent poster. The makers of Adipurush had unveiled the poster in question on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

The complaint was registered by Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari through Mumbai High Court Advocates - Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra at Sakinaka police station against the producers, artist and director Om Raut, according to a report in India Today.co.in. The complainant described himself as a preacher of Sanatan Dharma.

The complaint states that “the religious sentiments of the Hindu religion society have been hurt by the filmmaker Om Raut by inappropriately displaying the character of the Hindi religious text Ramcharitmanas in the new poster of the film."

