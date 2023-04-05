On Her 47th Birthday, Actress Simran Bagga's Childhood Photo Viral

Simran Bagga is one of the most admired actresses in the film industry. The actress engraved her strong footing in Tamil alongside Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu industries. On April 4, she turned 47 and received a bunch of greetings from her admirers. Her bewitching personality and acting prowess often make her stand out from the rest. Now, her pictures are yet again going viral on the internet.

Several renowned celebrities and fans showered the actress with birthday greetings. While some have shared her recent breathtaking pictures, others have dropped a slew of her teenage pictures. And all the pictures have been going viral on social media.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a shimmery pink crop top, which she paired up with black jeans. While in the other pic, she is seen wearing a sleeveless white sequined crop top. The photos are now making a huge buzz on social media. Check out the photos here:

The actress often shares pictures and videos that start trending on the internet. Some time ago, the actress posted a picture in which she was seen wearing a Western ensemble and looked gorgeous. The actress opted for a minimal look and chose to leave her tresses open to accentuate her look.

Be it with her sartorial style statements or her magnificent charisma, the actress never misses an opportunity to make the hearts flutter.

On the work front, Simran Bagga is best known for films including Petta, Vaali, Kannathil Muthamittal and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. She has also acted in other projects like Gulmohar, Captain, Mahaan, Seema Raja and Odu Raja Odu amongst others. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films such as Andhagan, Sabdham, Vanangamudi and Dhruva Natchathiram.

Besides acting, Simran is also known for her incredible dancing skills. For the unversed, the actress made her Kannada debut with Simhada Mari opposite Shivraj Kumar. Meanwhile, her Telugu debut was with the movie Abbai Gari Pelli and her Tamil debut was with the 1997 film Once More.

