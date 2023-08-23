On Her 79th Birthday, Saira Banu Talks About Her Magical Love Story With Dilip Kumar

Evergreen star Saira Banu turned 79 today. The actress known for roles in Junglee, Shagird, Diwana, Sagina, and Bairaag, has spent decades ruling the Indian film industry. For Saira Banu, birthdays have always been a grand affair. The actress shared that her mother, actress Naseem Banu, would always make it a point to celebrate this day. But interestingly, back in 1966, her birthday celebration changed her life, as she was noticed by the legendary star Dilip Kumar, who eventually proposed to her. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966.

Sharing some throwback pictures from her birthday album, Saira Banu said that it was always a “special" occasion for her. She wrote, “My mother Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji went to the ends of the world to always give me the best fun time with my friends, whether here in Mumbai or in London School — not to forget once a towering layered cake that would have put the “Qutub Minar" to shame!" As soon as she finished her education, she came back to Bombay and was lucky to have secured a role in the film Junglee which became the talk of the town at the time. “Soon life became a blast of light and joy, and occasions such as birthdays blossomed into a flood of appreciation, flowers, messages from friends and fans, making the whole house into a “Garden of Eden."

