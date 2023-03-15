Lokesh Kanagaraj turned 37 on Tuesday, March 14, and the director seems to be having an amazing time on the sets of Leo. He is currently busy shooting in Kashmir with the cast and crew of the film — Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha and others. Now the Vikram director has shared a new picture from the sets, thanking Vijay for “everything".

In the photo, Vijay has his arm around Lokesh’s shoulder, while they can be seen indulging in a deep conversation. While Vijay was seen in his all-white outfit, Lokesh was in black. “Thanks a lot, Vijay na for everything," the caption of the photo read.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt posted a picture with Lokesh from the party and penned a sweet note for the director. The tweet read: “Happy birthday my brother, son, and family Lokesh Kanagaraj, may God give you more success, peace, happiness and wealth, I am always with you for life, stay blessed. Love you!"

Responding to the wish, Lokesh shared a selfie with the KGF: Chapter 2 actor and said, “Means a lot, sir."

The Kaithi director also got overwhelmed with the “heart wishes" he received from his fans through video edits and mashups. He also expressed his gratitude and stated that he put his heart and soul into entertaining people.

“Thank You wouldn’t be sufficient, still a billion Thanx for all the hearty wishes and all the Mashups, Video edits, Fan pages. It makes me more responsible and I would put my heart and soul in entertaining people. Thank you all, Lots of Love," Lokesh wrote.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt recently joined the sets of Leo in Kashmir. Along with him, Trisha, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon are also part of the cast. Leo also features director Mysskin, Arjun, Sandy, Mathew Thomas, and Manobala in prominent roles.

Leo is said to be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kaithi and Vikram. The plot is still under wraps. Anirudh Ravichander will score the music for the film. The release date is yet to be announced.

