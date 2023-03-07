On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle to share a bundle of photos from her ongoing spiritual tour. The actress is an avid follower of Baba Neem Karoli and recently visited him. She shared photos from her trip as well as a photo of the guru.

In her Instagram post, the actress shared an excerpt from Chants of a Lifetime by Krishna Das. She wrote, “Chanting brings me into the space of love within, which to me is my guru, Neem Karoli Baba. From the outside, he was a little old man wrapped in a blanket in whose presence I felt unconditionally loved. On the inside, there was (and is) nothing in him that wasn’t love. I have to talk about my guru because everything I have that is of true, lasting value comes from my relationship with him. I’m not trying to sell you. There is no group to join. We already joined it. It’s called “the human race." Maharaj-ji, who was beyond any sectarian beliefs, said over and over again that we’re all part of one family and that the same blood runs through our veins."

Actor Rajkummar Rao commented on Anushka’s post, saying, “Thank you for sharing this Anushka. Can’t wait to visit the Ashram soon." Kajal Aggarwal said, “What a lovely post @anushkasharma you’re radiating with love. May you find all the bliss and contentment!"

Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, are frequently observed at Karoli baba’s ashrams across the country. The celebrity couple visited the Nainital ashram with their daughter Vamika recently, where they meditated for a few hours.

A video of the couple visiting the temple had gone viral on social media. Virat and Anushka were seen sitting inside the temple with other devotees. Anushka Sharma earlier shared with ANI, “We came here to offer prayers and had a good darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be releasing on Netflix soon.

