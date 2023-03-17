Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Appu by his admirers, would have been 48 today. He passed away two years ago, creating a vacuum in the industry that no one can fill. He was one of those stars in the Indian Cinema who was known for his acting and dancing skills, apart from his charitable works. Puneeth Rajkumar reached the peak of his career with just 32 films. People used to call him Robin Hood, because of his charitable work. We have good news for his fans. The digital streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video released Appu’s last documentary film Gandhadagudi: Journey of A True Hero on the occasion of the late Kannada actor’s 48th birth anniversary.

Amoghavarsha, a renowned nature photographer and director, wrote and produced the movie. It is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar in collaboration with Mudskipper, under PRK Productions. The score for the documentary, described as an epic instrumental celebration of Karnataka, was written by B Ajaneesh Loknath. It is said the project was Puneeth Rajkumar’s dream and he wanted to complete it. Even before his demise, in several interviews, he urged the audience to watch the docu-drama in theatres.

In this documentary, Puneeth and Amoghavarsha embark on a journey through India in order to document the diverse animals, breathtaking scenery, water bodies, and some untold stories of nature.

Apart from travelling, Puneeth’s love for food and biking was a lesser-known fact for his fans. Puneeth was rumoured to cover 143 km from Bengaluru to Mysuru via bike. Puneeth, a passionate food enthusiast, frequently travelled for work, exercise, and to even sample new cuisines. A dozen motel owners in Karnataka claim that they would enjoy every bite of his meals.

The nation was stunned by Puneeth’s passing. Thousands of people gathered near the hospital despite Covid-19 regulations, weeping and waving banners. In Karnataka, Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise is regarded as a tragedy. Appu’s posters can be seen in several places even today in the state. It is hard to track down an auto-rickshaw without Puneeth’s images, and no Kannada film can start without offering respects to the late actor. Local artists in Bengaluru claim that statues of Puneeth are more in demand. In fact, before his birth anniversary, some of Appu’s fans celebrated Puneeth Vrath.

