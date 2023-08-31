On Raksha Bandhan, Saira Banu Shares Beautiful Story On Lata Mangeshkar And Dilip Saab's Bond

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2023, esteemed actress Saira Banu reflected on the enduring relationship between her late husband and iconic actor Dilip Kumar and his rakhi sister, the renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar. On Wednesday, Saira Banu shared a series of vintage pictures and a clip featuring Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. In the first picture, Dilip Kumar can affectionately be seen placing his hand on sister Lata Mangeshkar’s cheek, eliciting a heartwarming smile from her. Talking about their outfit, while Lata Mangeshkar was draped in an elegant white saree, Dilip Kumar looked dashing in a white shirt, complemented by a patterned tie and a blue suit. Saira Banu also included a snippet from an interview featuring the two legends.

The subsequent image showcased Lata Mangeshkar delicately tying a rakhi around brother Dilip Kumar’s wrist, both elegantly attired in white ensembles. The last picture, taken a few years ago, portrayed Lata Mangeshkar tenderly feeding a sweet to Dilip Kumar as they sat together on a couch. The legendary singer wore a graceful white floral sari, while the veteran actor Dilip opted for a kurta and pyjama for the occasion. Saira Banu mentioned that this particular image was captured during Lata Mangeshkar’s last visit to their home.

Take a look at the post here:

Accompanying the pictures, Saira Banu penned a lengthy heartfelt note which read, “The Kohinoor of Indian Cinema Dilip Sahib and the nightingale of the Music Industry of India Lata Mangeshkar held a connection beyond the dazzle of their stupendous stardom. They shared the bond of a brother and sister. In those golden quiet bygone days, these legendary two-some found it comfortable to travel from their homes to their work spots in local trains which are also known as the lifeline of this marvellous city Mumbai."

“It was during this travelling time that they shared their thoughts, and experiences, and sought each other’s advice. It was at one such journey that Sahib guided Lataji on how much the heart of Urdu lies in its flawless pronunciation and how something as simple as a Nukta adds a beautiful addition to words. Sahib emphasized that one must own the spoken languages with mastery. Lataji, an obedient sister in every sense, worked upon his advice and sought an Urdu tutor’s assistance. Since then, the world bore witness to her flawless pronunciation in her songs," she added.

She further wrote, “Despite being busy with work or travel or any personal commitments, they both would find a way to meet each other on Rakshabandhan and Lataji would tie the sacred Rakhi on Sahib’s hand. To my delight, they both unfailingly followed this ritual year after year and I in return for this beautiful gesture sent her a brocade sari to her taste each time."