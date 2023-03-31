On Screen April: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shaakuntalam, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Citadel And More

The month of April will be a busy one for film lovers as there’s a variety of shows and movies awaiting release. Salman Khan will be back in his action avatar with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, whereas Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to play a double role for the first time in the Thadam remake Gumraah. Down south, we have Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s anticipated film Shaakuntalam and the second part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan.

The OTT space also has fun and interesting things to offer with Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee and Russo Brothers’ Citadel starring our own ‘desi girl’, Priyanka Chopra. Here, we have made a list of series and films releasing in April for you to watch.

Jubilee (Prime Video)

Vikramaditya Motwane, known for his stellar stories and work in films like Udaan and Lootera, is all set to make his directorial debut in the OTT space with Jubilee. The series stars an ensemble cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor, and features an evergreen soundtrack composed by Amit Trivedi. It will start streaming on Prime Video on April 7.

Gumraah (Theatres)

Aditya Roy Kapur will be playing a double role for the first time in his career with the thriller film Gumraah. Starring opposite Aditya is Mrunal Thakur, who plays a fierce cop with Ronit Roy. Notably, Gumraah is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. Helmed by Vardhan Ketkar, the movie also marks his debut as a filmmaker. It will hit the cinema houses on April 7.

Shaakuntalam (Theatres)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cemented her position as a pan-Indian star after The Family Man 2. The actress will now be seen in the mythological epic, Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. The storyline of Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa’s internationally acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film stars Samantha as the titular character and Dev Mohan as King Dushyant from Mahabharata. It also stars Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in prominent roles. Directed by Gunasekhar, it will have a theatrical release on April 14.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Netflix)

After making an impressive acting debut with Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shantanu Maheshwari will be seen in Tooth Pari: When Love Bites with Tanya Maniktala on Netflix. Directed by Pratim Dasgupta, it will stream on April 20.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Theatres)

Salman Khan’s most -anticipated release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be available in theatres near you from April 21. The Farhad Samji directorial will see the Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz Gill and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal among others.

Indian Matchmaking Season 3 (Netflix)

Back and busier than ever, this season, Mumbai’s premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima Taparia will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new in the new season of Indian Matchmaking. The third season will stream on Netflix from April 21.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 (Theatres)

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will hit theatres on April 28 this year. Just like the first part, the film’s sequel will also be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The Mani Ratnam directorial is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name and stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi in key roles.

Citadel (Prime Video)

Eight years after global spy agency Citadel fell and its agents’ memories were wiped clean, a former agent tracks down his colleague Mason Kane (Richard Madden), who needs his help to prevent a powerful syndicate Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia (Priyanka Chopra) and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love. Citadel premieres on April 28, with new episodes, released weekly every Friday through May 26.

