Home » Movies » On Sets of Indian 2, Kamal Haasan Spotted With Action Crew; Check Pic

On Sets of Indian 2, Kamal Haasan Spotted With Action Crew; Check Pic

In the candid picture, Kamal Haasan can be seen having a conversation with the film's action crew.

Advertisement

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 12:26 IST

Chennai, India

Looks like Indian 2 will feature a lot of high-octane action sequences as Kamal seems to have planned extensively for the film.
Looks like Indian 2 will feature a lot of high-octane action sequences as Kamal seems to have planned extensively for the film.

The shooting of Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited film Indian 2 is going on in full swing. While director S Shankar has been shuttling between the sets of Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s RC15, the actor shared a sneak peek on social media on Thursday to tease his fans with a glimpse from the sets of Indian 2. He shared a picture on Instagram of himself along with a foreign crew. In the candid picture, Kamal can be seen having a conversation with the film’s action crew.

The crew can be seen donning the Indian 2’s poster merch and the Vikram actor is seen in a red tee and brown pants. He wrote in the caption of the post, “Verb" With the Indian 2 action design team #bulletactiondesign #indian2."

Advertisement

Looks like Indian 2 will feature a lot of high-octane action sequences as Kamal seems to have planned extensively for the film.

Check the post here:

RELATED NEWS

It is worth noting that in 2020, Indian 2’s shooting was halted after the death of three film crew members. A crane accident led to the deaths which also injured 10 other crew members.

Recently, it was reported that music composer Anirudh Ravichander had sought permission from AR Rahman to re-use parts of the musical score from the film Indian which was released in 1996. It is said that the Academy-winning composer has granted permission for the same.

Advertisement

Earlier, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala had revealed that the team of Indian 2 was pacing with continuous night shoots. The dubbing of the movie is also likely to be completed by July. Along with this, it is also reported that the editing of the film is also being done simultaneously. The team is targeting for Diwali release.

Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same name, features Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Along with Kamal Haasan, the movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simhaa, Jayaprakash, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Guru Somasundaram, Manobala and Vennela Kishore in significant roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: March 10, 2023, 12:26 IST
last updated: March 10, 2023, 12:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi Pay Last Respects To Satish Kaushik, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Turns Heads As Cover Star Of Leading Magazine, Check Out The Diva's Uber Glam Pictures