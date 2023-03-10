The shooting of Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited film Indian 2 is going on in full swing. While director S Shankar has been shuttling between the sets of Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s RC15, the actor shared a sneak peek on social media on Thursday to tease his fans with a glimpse from the sets of Indian 2. He shared a picture on Instagram of himself along with a foreign crew. In the candid picture, Kamal can be seen having a conversation with the film’s action crew.

The crew can be seen donning the Indian 2’s poster merch and the Vikram actor is seen in a red tee and brown pants. He wrote in the caption of the post, “Verb" With the Indian 2 action design team #bulletactiondesign #indian2."

Advertisement

Looks like Indian 2 will feature a lot of high-octane action sequences as Kamal seems to have planned extensively for the film.

Check the post here:

It is worth noting that in 2020, Indian 2’s shooting was halted after the death of three film crew members. A crane accident led to the deaths which also injured 10 other crew members.

Recently, it was reported that music composer Anirudh Ravichander had sought permission from AR Rahman to re-use parts of the musical score from the film Indian which was released in 1996. It is said that the Academy-winning composer has granted permission for the same.

Advertisement

Earlier, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala had revealed that the team of Indian 2 was pacing with continuous night shoots. The dubbing of the movie is also likely to be completed by July. Along with this, it is also reported that the editing of the film is also being done simultaneously. The team is targeting for Diwali release.

Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same name, features Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Along with Kamal Haasan, the movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simhaa, Jayaprakash, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Guru Somasundaram, Manobala and Vennela Kishore in significant roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here