Raj Kundra Pokes Fun at Deepika Padukone as He Wishes Shilpa Shetty, Takes a Dig At His Masks Too

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been a fitness enthusiast. She is well-known for her fitness routines and diet-conscious plans apart from her acting prowess. Her Instagram account is a treat for all of her followers. As the actress is celebrating her 48th birthday, her husband Raj Kundra marked the special occasion with a romantic and nostalgic montage that also briefly featured Deepika Padukone.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Raj Kundra dropped an endearing montage consisting of candid pictures of the tinsel town couple, snaps of her kids Viaan and Samisha as well as Deepika Padukone. The entrepreneur wrote in his note, “To my soulmate we have really seen some highs & lows recently. Thank you for your implicit trust & faith in me. You are my rock of Gibraltar I love you & wish you only the best my Angel @TheShilpaShetty here to creating better memories. Happy Birthday yummy mummy..my Cookie."

Meanwhile, his romantic montage also contained another note. It read, “To the love of my life, thank you for everything. J T’aime. Thank you for putting up with my craziness. Yes! all of it and more… Nothing can come between us, not even Deepu. Sorry (laughing emoji). Happy birthday my Cookie!"