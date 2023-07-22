On Tamizha Tamizha, Actor G. Marimuthu Gets Into Argument With The Astrologers

Tamizha Tamizha is one of the most loved programmes, which is telecast on Zee Tamil. This debate-cum-talk show aims to discuss trending social topics and concludes with a verdict, based on the general public’s voting. Actor G. Marimuthu will be the guest on the show on July 23, Sunday at noon. The panel will debate the topic of Remedies by Astrologers Vs Skeptical Common People. Marimuthu will represent the people who don’t have a belief in astrology. Zee Tamil unveiled a promo of this episode that shows a fiery debate between the two teams.

The promo shows how Marimuthu gets infuriated when astrologers say that people should click a selfie on Chandrashtama day and then delete it. According to a female astrologer, this means that the people are solving their problems themselves. He said that none of the astrologers had the premonition that the entire world will have to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Marimuthu said that astrologers didn’t warn that the Chennai natives have to face floods. The Maayon actor said that at one time, there was no chance of MK Stalin becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Now, Marimuthu said that the inevitable happened and Stalin became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The audience applauded the arguments put forth by Marimuthu.