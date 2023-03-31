On Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday This June, A Gift Awaits Leo Fans

Thalapathy Vijay is currently creating a buzz all over social media with his upcoming film Leo. Vijay’s fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the movie. Meanwhile, producer SS Lalit Kumar has shared some good news with the fans. Lalit Kumar recently attended the News18 Tamil Nadu Television Magudam Awards where Tamil artists who are making achievements in various fields were awarded.

At the ceremony, Vikram-starrer action thriller film Mahaan received the best OTT film award. On Vikram’s behalf, the entire team of Lalit Kumar received the award. And while giving the speech, Lalith said, “Leo movie update will be revealed on June 22, which is actor Vijay’s birthday." This news has created a stir all over the internet. Vijay’s fans just could not keep their calm to know about this update.

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marks his second collaboration with Vijay. Earlier, the duo worked in the blockbuster action film Master which was released in 2021. According to the latest reports, Leo will be wrapped up by May this year and then will go into the post-production process. It is also said that it will tentatively be released on October 19, 2023. The film began its shooting in Kashmir. Now, the makers will reportedly start their shoot in Chennai while the reports suggest that the climax sequence of the film will be shot in Hyderabad in the Ramoji Film City.

Leo is a part of the same cinematic universe as Vikram and Kaithi and is expected to break a lot of records and become a huge box-office hit. Additionally, Suriya’s cameo as Rolex, Kamal Haasan’s cameo as Vikram, Fahadh Faasil’s cameo as Agent Amar and Karthi’s cameo as Dilli are highly anticipated.

Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar, under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan.

The film was officially announced in January 2023 under the tentative title Thalapathy 67 as the movie marks Vijay’s 67th film as a lead actor. The music for the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography and editing are handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and Philomin Raj respectively.

