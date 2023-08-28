On Their 13th Wedding Anniversary, Sivakarthikeyan's Adorable Post With Wife Aarthi

Sivakarthikeyan is among the leading stars in the Tamil cinema industry. The actor who collected a solid number at the box office for his last film Maaveeran celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary on Sunday. He shared a heartwarming picture of himself along with his wife Aarthi on social media. In the picture, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen taking a selfie with his wife. The couple look adorable as they smile while posing for the camera.

In the photo, the actor can be seen donning a black t-shirt with a black beanie, while Aarthi can be seen in a casual ethnic suit. “My tears of joy. Happy Anniversary to us," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthi got married on August 27, 2010, and are blessed with two children- a daughter Aaradhana who was born on October 22, 2013 and the couple was blessed with a son, Gugan Doss on July 12, 2021.

The actor often shares pictures of his family on his Instagram handle. Last month, on his son’s birthday, Sivakarthikeyan shared a bunch of pictures of his family. In the album, the family of four can be seen having their candid moments during the photoshoot. “Happy birthday da Thambi. Thank you for capturing these lovely memories," he wrote.

In another post, the actor shared a picture of his son walking in a garden with his fist on his waist. “If you walk, walk in beauty," the Remo actor quipped in Tamil which is loosely translated to English.

On the professional front, Sivakarthikeyan who was last seen in Madoone Ashwin’s directorial Maaveeran gained much appreciation for his role in the film. The film closed at Rs 89 crore in the theatres and is now available on Amazon Prime.