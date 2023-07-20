On Vanita Kharat’s Birthday, Actress Namrata Sambherao's Adorable Post

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra fame actress Vanita Kharat celebrated her birthday on July 19. Fans poured their wishes on her special day on social media. Her colleagues also wished her on this day. Actress Namrata Sambherao shared a special post for Vanita on her birthday. Namrata shared some pictures in the form of a reel on Instagram. The photos featured some adorable moments she had shared with Vanita, both as a co-actor and a friend. The reel also had a single B&W shot of Vanita, who can be seen donning a traditional Marathi avatar and laughing to her heart’s content. The text “Happy Birthday Vane" was displayed on top of the reel. Namrata wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday my Vani, keep smiling like this all my life…great actress…my darling…our laughter dose and (you are) so genuine."

Vanita commented on her post by writing, “Love you, Tai." Vanita’s fans too commented on Namrata’s post, wishing her a happy birthday.

Advertisement

Vanita Kharat gained popularity in Maharashtra after starring in the comedy show, Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. She has also gained fame after essaying roles in films like Kabir Singh and RaanBaazaar. Currently, she is enjoying a special phase of her life after getting married to her long-time boyfriend Sumeet Londhe. The duo tied the knot on February 2 this year.