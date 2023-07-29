On Vikrant Rona’s 1st Anniversary, Director Anup Bhandari Has A Special Gift For Fans

Anup Bhandari shared the video link of Danka Dankaara in the tweet. The song is already getting immense appreciation from viewers, who are impressed with the storytelling and the camerawork in the track. The video starts off in a dimly lit location. As the clip progresses, we can see the inspector, Vikrant Rona getting up and exploring the place. In one scene, there’s chanting; while in another, a young boy has a noose around his neck and looks scared, while a man paints his face. The music build-up astoundingly keeps the audience on the edge throughout, as the police officer gets engaged in a fight sequel.

Vikrant Rona is one of the most appreciated Kannada movies of Kiccha Sudeep. Yesterday, July 28, marked one year of its release. The movie is directed by Anup Bhandari and also stars Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudhan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Neetha Ashok in pivotal roles. On Vikrant Rona’s first anniversary, Anup left his fans super delighted. He released the video version of the rhythmic yet eerie song, Danka Dankaara. Anup tweeted, “A film that encouraged me to push the boundaries of filmmaking and one that I am proud of. Thanks to Kiccha Sudeep Sir, the entire Vikrant Rona team and the audience who showered their love. Guess it’s ok to reveal the suspense after 1 year."

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Observe the camera work of this scene, it’s extraordinary." Another commented, “One of the best movies and best climax ever, story screenplay was outstanding." One other wrote, “Goosebumps." A comment read, “It was a masterpiece, sir. Have said this before already, it is way ahead of its time."

Vikrant Rona is a thriller fictional drama that centres around Inspector Vikrant Rona, played by Kiccha Sudeep. He comes to a remote village that is located in the middle of the forest, where he witnesses a series of events that gets attributed to supernatural activities. How he unravels the mystery form the core premise of the film.