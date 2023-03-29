Prabhu Deva has received fame as a dancer, director and in some instances as an actor as well. He is primarily known for being a phenomenal dancer and is referred to as a “dance god" by many of his fans. Prabhu Deva is going to arrive as the guest on the Kannada chat show Weekend with Ramesh hosted by Ramesh Aravind. The channel Zee Kannada, which hosts this program, has confirmed the same by airing a promo of this episode.

Going by the promo, Prabhu is seen making a grand entry to this show. Prabhu’s parents, siblings and many others will also appear in this upcoming episode. In the promo, Prabhu Deva can be seen enjoying playing several games along with the host Ramesh and other guests. The highlight of this promo was Prabhu performing the moonwalk dance step of Michael Jackson with the host.

After watching this promo, one of the fans commented that Prabhu has achieved a lot in his life despite suffering immense hardships. Many followers felt that the first episode of Weekend with Ramesh starring actress Ramya was not so interesting. However, everyone is waiting for this episode of Prabhu. The most important aspect which made this promo a hit was Prabhu speaking in Kannada. The Kannada viewers felt happy that Prabhu was speaking in their native language and even asked Ramya to be like him. Many are miffed with Ramya because she conversed in English on the Weekend with Ramesh. It is said that the journey of Prabhu will also be shown in two parts on the chat show.

Apart from this show, Prabhu Deva also got to play key roles in many projects like the recently released film Bagheera directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Prabhu enacted the titular role of Bagheera Muralidharan, a serial killer who hates women.

