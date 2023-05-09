Only Shraddha Kapoor Can Deliver French, British And American Accents ‘Effortlessly’

Think you can ace a British or a French accent? You surely haven’t seen Shraddha Kapoor then, who is a master in mimicry. The actress showcased her skill in a recent video for streaming giant Netflix. Her film with Ranbir Kapoor – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – is now streaming on the OTT platform. In the clip, she has switched from a French accent to a British accent and even an American one like a pro. Shraddha was first questioned if her accent skills are really exceptional. Rather than confirming or denying the speculation, she proceeds to display her talent. Speaking in a French accent, she reminisces about her past when she used to practice accents in front of a mirror but she would be the only audience applauding.

Shraddha then effortlessly transitions to a British accent, “And then I would be like okay, I think hopefully it’s not going to red now." She then switches to an American accent and comments, “You’re asking for an American accent now. That’s really what you wanted. You could have just asked for it." In the end, she wears a serious expression and asks the viewers to request her to stop speaking.

The post sparked ROFL reactions from viewers. Some shared their surprise and appreciation for the actress’ skills in the comments section, while others drew comparisons between her accent and that of Hermione Granger, a character played by Emma Watson in the Harry Potter movies. One of the users wrote, “Wait what, she really nailed it!" Another user added, “Suddenly I felt Hermione Granger in her British accent." One more user wrote, “Woah! I didn’t know that! French accent was brilliant, on-point."

Shraddha’s latest appearance was in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where she was cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film’s plot centred on a couple who fell in love while on vacation in Spain. However, their relationship was thrown into turmoil when they grew closer. The movie was released in theatres on March 8 and was recently made available on Netflix.

The actress will next be seen in Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in crucial roles. The film is currently in its production stage.

