Pooja Hegde Shares Her Memorable Moment With Madhuri Dixit; Says ‘I Was Amazed…’

Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly one of the most famous actresses in the industry. She has a huge fan following from Bollywood to regional cinema. The actress, who was seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently revealed her memorable moment with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and also said that she was shocked to know that the actress knew her name.

In a conversation with ETimes, Pooja said, “One special moment was when Madhuri Dixit ma’am knew my name. I went to say ‘Hi’ to her, and she greeted me by saying, “Hi Pooja, how are you?" I was amazed that Madhuri Dixit knew my name! It was a truly memorable moment." Pooja has often said that she is a huge fan of Madhuri.

On the work front, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The movie was a remake of Veeram, a 2014 Tamil film. Pooja will next be seen alongside Mahesh Babu in the upcoming action drama SSMB28, produced and directed by S Radha Krishna’s Haarika & Hassine Creation and Trivikram Srinivas respectively. The film also stars Sreeleela, John Abraham and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles and is reported to release next year.

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor recently delighted their fans with a surprise reunion. Over 25 years after the release of the film Dil To Pagal Hai, both took to Instagram handles to share a special moment, dancing to the popular song Balam Pichkari.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the feature film ‘Maja Ma’, which premiered on Prime Video in 2022. Additionally, she showcased her talent in the Netflix thriller ‘The Fame Game’, supported by Karan Johar. She also has been a judge on various television reality shows like, “Dance Deewane", “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and “So You Think You Can Dance" among others.