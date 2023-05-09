Oops! Esha Gupta Loses Balances, Almost FALLS While Posing For Photos; Video Goes Viral

Esha Gupta almost fell while she was trying to pose for the cameras. The Bollywood actress was spotted making her way to a birthday party in Mumbai. The party was attended by other stars such as Disha Patani, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, and Mouni Roy, to name a few. Esha was seen in her best spirits as she made her way to the bash. Dressed in a purple dress with a plunging neckline, Esha was all smiles as she posed for the cameras.

However, she missed a step and almost fell when she was reaching out to a fan to pose with him. Fortunately for her, Esha managed to hold her ground quickly, fixed her dress quickly, and not let the oops moment affect her happy mood.

Meanwhile, Disha maintained a low profile as she made her way to the party. Dressed in a pair of denims and pink top. Instead of posing for the cameras, Disha rushed into the party.

Meanwhile, Sussanne and Arslan walked into the party holding hands. Sussanne was seen wearing a black tee with a pair of denims while Arslan was seen sporting a printed shirt and pants.

Esha is yet to share pictures from the bash or with the stars she attended the party with on her Instagram account. Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3. Talking about her role in the series, the actress earlier told The Free Press Journal, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw ‘Aashram’ during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe."

