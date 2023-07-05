Oppenheimer: Advance Booking For IMAX Screens Begins In India, 22,500 Tickets Sold Already

Director Christopher Nolan and Irish actor Cillian Murphy’s fans have been awaiting the premier of Oppenheimer. The upcoming biographical thriller film revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer. He was the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. Fans are eager to witness Nolan bring his magic to the big screen and the anticipation around this movie is already evident. The film is shot completely in IMAX and will be available for screening in India as well. Tickets are already out and selling fast reported Hindustan Times. Brace yourself to gauge the craze of Oppenheimer because the stats are out.

On July 4, the advance booking for IMAX screens in India was opened. Already, over 10,000 tickets have been sold for the opening day of the film. The craze for watching Oppenheimer on the IMAX screen is taking over the fans. Despite being issued an A certificate in India and having a runtime of three hours, fans are not deterred. What’s more, there are still 16 days until the movie actually hits the theatres. That is a lot of waiting and then a long movie ahead. Yet, fans seem most eager to make sure they catch the biographical thriller on the big screen.