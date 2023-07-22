Oppenheimer Beats Barbie At Indian Box Office As Nolan Film Earns Rs 13.50 Cr On Day 1

Two of the biggest Hollywood movies hit theatres on July 21, Oppenheimer and Barbie. While both movies are getting an overwhelming response from the audience, it has now been reported that Christopher Nolan’s movie has surpassed Margot Robbie’s Barbie at the Indian box office.

As per the tracker Sacnilk.com, Oppenheimer earned Rs 13.50 crore nett in India on its opening day for all languages. On the other hand, Barbie collected Rs 5 crore nett in India on its first day. Reportedly, Barbie had sold 16,000 tickets in its advance booking across three multiple chains - PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, for the opening day. However, Oppenheimer had sold close to 1.30 lakh tickets for its first day across the same cinema hall chains.

With this, Oppenheimer has also surpassed Tom Cruise’s recently released movie, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, which had earned Rs 12.50 crores in India on its opening day.

Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus," written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles.