Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan Says 'No Medium' Can Provide Experience That Big Screen Does | Exclusive

Christopher Nolan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Oppenheimer. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Christopher Nolan has now explained why it is necessary to release films on the big screen. In an exclusive conversation, the Oscar-winning filmmaker clearly stated that no other medium can provide an experience like theatres do.

“The theatrical experience is totally unique in all media. It gives you the visceral subjective experience of the story that you can perhaps get from a novel. Still, it combines that with the empathy of the audience around you that the audience experiences, and there’s no other medium that gives you both. There’s no other medium that gives you both those approaches to engaging an audience. As a filmgoer and filmmaker, I value that tremendously," he said.

Meanwhile, talking about Oppenheimer, the film is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus," written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in key roles.

Recently, the world premiere of Oppenheimer was held in Paris following which several journalists took to twitter to laud Nolan and his movie. “#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow," wrote Total Film’s deputy editor Matt Maytum.