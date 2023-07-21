Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh's Sex Scene Blurred; Bhagavad Gita Quote Retained

Oppenheimer has released in India, with shows starting as early as 12:01 am. The Christopher Nolan film has a massive buzz in the country, resulting in high ticket sales. While the film is being talked about for the stellar cast line up which includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer is also being talked about for its sex scene. The scene, featuring Murphy and Pugh, is the first sex scene directed by Nolan.

Although much has been said and written about the scene ahead of the film’s release, the India cut of Oppenheimer has blurred the scene in question. WARNING: SPOILER ALERT: In the first half of the film, Murphy’s Oppenheimer and Pugh’s Jean are seen meeting at a party and soon land in bed. The two stars go nude for the camera. In the scene, it is obvious that a blur patch is placed on Pugh’s bare back. The blur patch oddly stands out.

While the patch is placed in the scene, it is surprising that the film retained the controversial Bhagavad Gita scene that soon followed the backless scene. In the scene, Pugh’s character asks Oppenheimer to read a verse from the holy book just before they are going to have sex. The scene has been retained in the film. The film has also removed a couple of abusive words.

It is said that the blurring of the sex scene was not demanded by the Censor Board but it was a move done by the makers. “The studio knew that the CBFC would never allow the scene even if they requested for an ‘A’ rating. As a result, they themselves cut some shots off or reduced the length. They have tried their best to cut it smartly so that it doesn’t hinder the experience of the viewers. The end result is that the sex and nude scenes are there but in a not-so-objectionable manner," a source told Bollywood Hungama.