Oppenheimer Sets Box Office On Fire With 90,000 Advance Bookings, Barbie Holds Fort At 16,000

This week, audiences around the world will witness a box office clash between two Hollywood films- based on completely different genres and target audiences. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy in the lead role, will lock horns with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Meanwhile, the advance booking for these films started weeks ago and the response has been overwhelming.

According to trade analysts, Nolan’s film has witnessed remarkable pre-release ticket sales, with a staggering 90,000 tickets already sold across three major theatre chains for its opening day. On the other hand, Gerwig’s movie has also garnered significant interest, with 16,000 tickets sold on its first day.

Advertisement

Another trade analyst, Akshaye Rathi expressed his excitement about the box office clash between Oppenheimer and Barbie. He highlighted the iconic status of Barbie as a global brand that has influenced the lives of millions. At the same time, Rathi spoke about the significance of Oppenheimer being a Christopher Nolan film, which is considered one of the biggest brands in the world of cinema. Rathi believes that Nolan’s film would take the lead. He credited the film’s grand scale and its potential to provide a cinematic experience.

During a recent press event, Christopher Nolan addressed the clash between Oppenheimer and Barbie, where he expressed his dissatisfaction with both films releasing on the same day. When asked if he had watched Greta Gerwig’s film, Nolan responded with a straightforward ‘No’.