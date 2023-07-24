Oppenheimer Sex Scene Featuring Bhagavad Gita To Be Removed? Anurag Thakur Allegedly Takes Action

Oppenheimer sparked controversy with one of its sex scene. Several Indians have accused Christopher Nolan of hurting religious sentiments after a Bhagavad Gita was included in a sex scene. The scene drew massive flak online and many voiced their objections. It is now been reported that the backlash has caught Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur’s attention and he has ‘demanded absolute accountability’ from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A source told ANI that Thakur has ‘directed the filmmakers’ to remove the scene and warned that “stringent action will be taken against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie." It is also reported that the minister has expressed his “displeasure over the CBFC’s failure to safeguard the interests of the public, emphasizing that such negligence cannot be overlooked." The report added that the board members involved in the approval of the scene and movie will be held responsible.