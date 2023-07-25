Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy Is Ready To Play Ken In Barbie’s Sequel, Says, ‘Let’s Read A Script’

Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer is being appreciated by audiences across the globe. The Christopher Nolan film, which released on July 21, clashed with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie at the box office. This clash popularly came to be known as Barbenheimer. Any Nolan movie always grabs the headlines, thanks to the director’s rich body of work over the years. Oppenheimer is no different. The movie has been garnering all the attention with people bowled over by Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Robert Oppenheimer. The actor has now said that he is open play Ken in a sequel of Barbie, if an opportunity lands at his doorstep.

In an interview with Cinefilos, Cillian Murphy was asked whether he would like to play the role of Ken if there was a sequel to Barbie. The actor replied, “Sure! Let’s read a script. Let’s have a conversation." He added, “I can’t wait to see the movie, I think it’s great for cinema, you know, you’ve got all these great movies happening this summer." In the recent Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling played the role of Ken.

Reportedly, both movies are performing well commercially after release. As per a report by Variety, Barbie is now being referred to as the biggest debut of the year in Hollywood and has amassed about $155 million, which is way beyond what the makers expected. The report mentioned that Oppenheimer has also made a significant impact, with about $80.5 million in the first weekend.

In India, Oppenheimer has raked in over Rs 55 crore as of Day 4. On the first day itself, it managed Rs 14.5 crore. Barbie, on the other hand, has managed to secure about Rs 20 crore as of Day 4. It earned Rs 5 crore on its opening day.