Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt To Take A Break From Acting For Daughters

With its starry cast, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has kept audiences on the edge even before the film’s release. Now, as it releases on July 21, one of its leading actresses Emily Blunt has revealed that she is on a break from the big screen. The actress, on July 10, was featured on Bruce Bozzi’s podcast called ‘Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi’, wherein she revealed that she is stepping away from acting to spend time with her daughters Hazel and Violet. Emily revealed that her oldest daughter will turn 10 next year, so she feels to be around them more before they touch the double digits of age.

Emily Blunt revealed, “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits". A Quiet Place star explained how she feels it’s crucial for her to attend to her children’s needs. Emily added that she “felt" it in her bones that she wishes to be around her daughters “for a good stretch." The actress continued further, “And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."