Suriya became the first Tamil actor to become a member of the Oscars Committee. Last June, the academy released a list of new 397 artists who were invited to the Academy’s Class of 2022 and fans rejoiced when the list had Suriya’s name on it. As the Oscars inch closer, the actor has revealed that he has cast his vote which is all set to take place on March 13. The Soorarai Pottru actor shared a screenshot of his computer screen on Twitter while he shared the news.

The screenshot showed that the voting for the Oscars 2023 closed on March 7. “Voting is done!" he wrote in the caption of the tweet.

Advertisement

Here take a look at the tweet:

Apart from Suriya, Academy winner and music maestro AR Rahman has also cast his vote for the 95th Oscar Awards. Earlier, actress Kajol was invited to vote for the awards in 2022. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars 2023 after 2018. The show went hostless for several years after Kimmel’s last outing.

There is a lot of anticipation in India for the upcoming Oscars as SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR’s Naatu Naatu song is competing under the category of Best Original Song. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose. The song has already won a Golden Globe and will be performed at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya received rave reviews for his work in Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He was last seen in R Madhavan’s Rocketry. He will be next seen in director Siruthai Siva’s next which has been tentatively named Suriya 42. The period action entertainer with a 1000-year-old backstory will feature Disha Patani as the female lead.

Advertisement

After Suriya 42, the actor will start his next project with director Vetri Maaran’s Vaadi Vaasal, which is being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Suriya will also be playing a cameo role in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru starring Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here