Deepika Padukone recently turned producer for the prestigious Oscars 2023. The actress introduced RRR’s Naatu Naatu to the global audience and was left emotional when the song won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. However, do you know that this was not the first time that Deepika represented India on a global stage? She was one of the jury members for Cannes last year. Besides this, the diva also unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in the past. Here are the times when Deepika represented India globally with utmost pride and grace:

Presenter At Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone recently took over the stage as the only Indian presenter at the Oscars this year and her speech over the RRR track ‘Naatu Naatu’ won hearts across the globe. She sported a black gown for the prestigious event and left everyone completely impressed with her fashion sense. Unveiling FIFA World Cup Trophy

Last year, Deepika Padukone also made headlines for becoming the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. She escorted the trophy to the stadium and unveiled it as thousands of fans cheered for her. Member of Jury at Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone was part of the eight-member jury at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, making her the only Indian on the esteemed jury. Obviously, her red-carpet appearances also ruled hearts and headlines. The Face of Global Luxury Brands

Unquestionably the country’s biggest global brand ambassador, Deepika clinched the biggest endorsement deals with global luxury brands, Louis Vuitton and Cartier. Featured In Most Beautiful Women List

Last year, Deepika Padukone was also listed alongside Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Beyonce and Ariana Grande as one of the 10 most beautiful women in the world, as per the Greek technique called ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’. Yet again, she was the only Indian on the list. Fashionable Appearances At Met Gala

India’s Numero Uno graced the Met Gala red carpet, one of the most sought-after fashion soirees in the world, with an unbridled stride of glamour. She slayed every look with grace, playfulness and inherent charm. Hollywood Debut With XXX

When Hollywood action star Vin Diesel called Deepika Padukone ‘the best the earth has to offer’ he wasn’t kidding! The stunning superstar won hearts with her Hollywood debut XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

