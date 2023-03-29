Oscar Winner Guneet Monga Talks About Nepotism at News18 Rising India, Says 'You Have to Work Hard'

Guneet Monga, who brought home the Oscar award for Best Documentary Short Film with The Elephant Whisperers, opened up about her views on nepotism at the News18 India Rising. The filmmaker said that she understands the allegation of nepotism but from her perspective, Bollywood is ‘beautiful’ and ‘democratic.’

“From my point of view, the film industry is very beautiful. It’s very democratic, and it’s very beautiful, I understand where all these allegations are coming from but I seriously want to tell you that you have to work very hard to be anything in that industry. It’s a very competitive industry so there is no shortcut to mehnat. Ye sab toh rehmat hai but mehnat ka koi shortcut nahi hai. If you get a chance and you don’t work hard on it, you might not get another chance," she said.

Guneet added that when she was growing up, her father wanted her to be an insurance agent. His grand scheme of thought was he would get the insurance done for his friends and make her the agent. The filmmaker even gave it a shot, revealing that she joined an insurance agent.

“I became an insurance agent and she learned that 10 people will tell you no and one person will say yes. So that is something she learned from her life. “I celebrate the nos, I celebrate rejection because I feel the sooner people tell me the no, the sooner the ’10 people’ (who have to say no) will happen and that my yes is coming. I don’t get demoralised by rejection, failure, or a no. I have manifested a husband and Oscar like that," Gineet Monga added.

Guneet was the producer of The Elephant Whisperers. The short film was directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. The Elephant Whisperers doubled up as Kartiki’s directorial debut.

