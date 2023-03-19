Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh Once Expressed Desire To Work With This Bollywood Actor, Said ‘Great Fan of…’

Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh was on the cloud when the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles. Yeoh made history as she became the first Asian actress ever to earn the coveted honour in the category. She beat the likes of Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) to win the Academy Award. While the world is praising the actress, there is one Bollywood star who she praises and also adores his work.

Yes, you read that right! Michelle Yeoh praised a Bollywood actor and his work, in a decade-old interview, which is now going viral. In it, the star had expressed her desire to team up with Aamir Khan for a film. In a 2013 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Michelle Yeoh had spilled beans about how the two were the brand ambassadors of an NGO but had never worked together in a professional capacity. Michelle had also called Aamir not just an “incredible actor" but a “humanitarian."

“I have not worked with Aamir Khan but we are both brand ambassadors of NGO which is called Live to Love which is about saving the environment. And I am just a great fan of his work, he is not just an incredible actor but he is a humanitarian. He is funny, he is smart. And I hope I get a chance to work with him very soon. Do you hear that Aamir?" she had said.

During the interview, Michelle was also asked if she had seen Aamir’s then blockbuster, 3 Idiots. To which the star said, “Of course, I don’t think there’s anybody who hasn’t seen that! That was very charming, so smart and funny."

Fans saw Aamir last in Laal Singh Chaddha. After that, the actor said that he will take a break from acting. However, if a recent report were to be believed, Aamir Khan might tackle yet another adaptation in the form of Campeones but only as a producer. The actor had also approached Salman Khan to headline the film.

