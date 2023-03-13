Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: India's Shaunak Sen Loses; Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Will Smith Slap; Deepika, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Twin in Black

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black gown for the 95th Oscars. The Bollywood actress will present an Academy Award to a winner.

India has a strong presence at the Academy Awards this year, with many from the film industry performing, presenting, or being nominated for an award. Apart from Naatu Naatu, Shaunak Sen and Aman Mann’s ‘All That Breathes’ has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature, while Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has been nominated for Best Documentary Short Film. ‘Chhello Show’ (Last Film Show) is a regional language (Gujurati) film that was chosen as India’s Official Entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards but it didn’t make the cut.

Jimmy Kimmel, who anchored the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2019, is returning to host the 95th Oscars. Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu will be performed live onstage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Apart from that, Rihanna will perform her single ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the Oscars stage. David Byrne, Son Lux, and actress Stephanie Hsu will perform ‘This Is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform a moving rendition of ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman.

This year, A24’s multiversal film Everything Everywhere All at Once received the most nominations at the Academy Awards with 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu). It is followed closely behind by Martin McDonagh’s drama The Banshees of Inisherin and the German war film All Quiet on the Western Front, which each scored nine nominations.

The 95th Academy Awards will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The live streaming will begin at 5:30 a.m. IST (13th March).

