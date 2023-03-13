Home » Movies » Oscars 2023: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Rana Daggubati Celebrate After Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song

Oscars 2023: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Rana Daggubati Celebrate After Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song

After Naatu Naatu swept the Oscars, several celebs expressed their happiness on social media.

Advertisement

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 09:53 IST

Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and others celebrate Naatu Naatu's historic win at the Oscars.
Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and others celebrate Naatu Naatu's historic win at the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR achieved what it set out to by winning a trophy at the 95th Academy Awards under the Best Original Song category. MM Keeravani surpassed big names in music like Lady Gaga and Rihanna by taking the prestigious award home for the foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu from RRR. Soon after, social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages pouring in from celebs and fans around this proud moment.

Actresses like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra shared the proud moment on social media, expressing their joy at India’s win.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to express her excitement. She shared a picture of the glorious moment and captioned it with,

“Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh(with party whistle emojis)".

RELATED NEWS

Alia Bhatt celebrates Naatu Naatu’s Win At the 95th Academy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra posted the winning clip on her Instagram stories and penned, “Yesss @rrrmovie 🇮🇳🙏 @mmkeeravani". The actress can also be heard hooting and clapping for the historic Oscars win.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Naatu Naatu winning the Oscars for the Best Song.

Rana Daggubati who played the antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali also shared the moment on his Instagram stories. He wrote,

“#RRR(with fire emojis) What a moment(fire and party whistle emojis)".

Rana Daggubati Rejoices Naatu Naatu’s Win At The Academy Awards.

Advertisement

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted out, “Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow!"

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut was also ecstatic about RRR’s win. She penned a heartfelt note on her Twitter handle that read, “Congratulations to entire India🇮🇳a movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during holocaust. Thank team RRR🙏"

Advertisement

Ram Charan’s father and South Mega Star Chiranjeevi had this to say about Naatu Naatu sweeping the Oscars, “NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! 👏👏👏👏👏 And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow .. @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only @ssrajamouli 😍😍😍#Oscars95."

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairawa and composed by M.M Keeravani, the foot tapping number has made it to everyone’s playlist and has left an everlasting mark in the global scenario. While the peppy song has compelled the entire world to groove to the musical masterpiece, several celebrities irrespective of the industry they hail from have attempted the hook step of the globally loved song.

RRR starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju’s relentless fight against the British Raj. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 550 crores, the film was a huge blockbuster at the Box Office raking in over Rs 1200 crores.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: March 13, 2023, 09:33 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 09:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Exudes Elegance And Glamour In Black Louis Vuitton Gown At The 95th Academy Awards, See Pics

+20PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About