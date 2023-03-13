Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Sets 95th Academy Awards Red Carpet On Fire Like A Queen

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone made her Academy Awards debut this year as a presenter and boy, we are going to remember it for years to come! While we cannot wait to see the category that the Pathaan star will present, Deepika made the wait for her appearance on the Oscars 2023 red carpet worth the wait. The actress turned heads with her stylish outfit.

For the prestigious night, Deepika picked out a gorgeous off-shoulder black gown which she teamed with a black pair of gloves and a statement necklace. She tied her hair back into a classy bun.

Although this is Deepika Padukone’s first Oscars appearance, the XXX: Return of Xander Cage star is not the first Indian to have presented the award this year. The first ever Indian to have presented an Oscar award was model Persis Khambatta in 1980. Persis is best known for her modelling work. However, she did have a few movies to her credit, including Star Trek: The Motion Picture. For the unversed, she played the role of Lieutenant Ilia in the film.

After close to 40 years, Priyanka Chopra stepped on the Oscars stage in 2016. Making India proud, Priyanka joined Liev Schreiber, best known for the films The Hurricane, Kate & Leopold, and Spotlight, to present the award in the category of Best Film Editing Award. The award was presented to Margaret Sixel for her work in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Fans are hoping that Deepika would take the stage to present one of the categories in which Indian movies have been nominated. For the unversed, RRR’s blockbuster song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song this year. The song, composed by M. M. Keeravani, competes with Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once in the category.

Shaunak Sen’s directorial All That Breathes received a nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film and Kartiki Gonsalves directed The Elephant Whisperers is nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

