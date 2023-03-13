Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga Says 'The Future Is Audacious' As The Elephant Whisperers Wins Big

Filmmakers Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves created history by bringing the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production for their Documentary Short film The Elephant Whisperers. Guneet Monga, after the “historic” win, wrote about “India’s glory with 2 women” in an Instagram post. She has produced The Elephant Whisperers while Kartiki Gonsalves has directed it. The documentary was in the race for Best Documentary Short Subject trophy against Haulout, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger At The Gate, and How Do You Measure A Year? Before The Elephant Whisperers, two Indian documentaries had received Oscars nods - The House That Ananda Built in 1969 and An Encounter With Faces in 1979.

Sharing her proud and happy moment after the great Oscar win, Guneet Monga wrote: “Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women. Thank you, Mom, Dad, Guruji Shukrana. To my co-producer Achin Jain, team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely husband Sunny (Kapoor). Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki (Gonsalves) for bringing and weaving this story. To all the women watching…The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai hind.”

Guneet said, in her statement, “This is an incredibly powerful and historical moment. We as two women from India, stood on that global stage making this historical win. I’m so proud of this film, this moment and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment, that an independent production house from India has made the history to be the first ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar. My heart is racing with all the joy, love, excitement in the moment. I’m so grateful to Kartiki, the wonderful visionary that she is. Netflix gave us the biggest stage in the world and supported us n believed in us all the way. Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget the future is truly female!"

On Guneet Monga’s post, several celebrities from the Indian film fraternity dropped congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, also check out what Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves posted on Instagram on her way to the 95th Academy Awards:

The Elephant Whisperers is set in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai National Park. It is the story of an orphaned elephant calf, Raghu, who lives with caretakers Bomman and Belli. The documentary showcases the bond the animal shares with his caretakers and how they spend their peaceful lives in the scenic surrounding.

Apart from The Elephant Whisperers, India’s Naatu Naatu also won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The highly-energetic track from SS Rajamouli’s RRR was also performed live on the stage in Dolby Theatre by original singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. While accepting the award, composer MM Keeravani left the audience spellbound with his magical voice.

