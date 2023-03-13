The star-studded Oscars were held today at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles. India is beaming with joy on bagging the prestigious award for two films RRR and The Elephant Whisperers. However, all the top nominees also received an ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag worth $126,000 (around ₹1.03 crore).

Several luxury items including a trip to Italy, have been included in the hamper. Reportedly, the gift bag has around 60 items that mostly focus on promoting luxury wellness. According to a report in The Guardian, some of the luxurious products include food items like Japanese milk bread, a three-night stay for eight guests at an Italian lighthouse and liposuction for the nominees. Hand-harvested organic dates, silk pillowcases, and a selection of chocolates with a special video message are also included in the hamper.

Advertisement

Apart from that, the nominess are also given access to explore an unknown plot of land in Australia, along with a three-night stay in rural Ottawa in Canada. They people can also book a facelift with celebrity surgeon Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich and have an executive hair restoration consultation with a Florida doctor.

The report also revealed that these luxury brands almost pay $4,000 (around ₹3,28 lakhs) to place their product in the hamper. However, it’s on the recipient to use, accept or promote any of the items.

This year, nearly 26 gift bags were given to the top acting and directing nominees like Steven Spielberg, Cate Blanchett and Paul Mescal.

Advertisement

Distinctive Assets’ founder Lash Fary earlier shared with Forbes about how he came up with gifting idea. He shared, “We asked ourselves, ‘How can we be a part of this without doing something with the Academy?’ So we came up with this idea of gifting the top nominees. That way, if they lost, they got this awesome consolation prize. And if they win, they get this as icing on the cake."

Read all the Latest Movies News here