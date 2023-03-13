When SS Rajamouli announced RRR sequel, he literally took over the internet. Now, Jr NTR has fueled the anticipation by sharing an update on the work-in-progress film at the 95th Academy Awards. The actor attended the Oscars 2023 with his fellow RRR team members to celebrate the success of Naatu Naatu, which has won the Best Original Song category.

While interacting with media on the red carpet, Jr NTR revealed what he would do once the shooting for RRR 2 will start. When asked about the sequel to his worldwide blockbuster film, Jr NTR said: “Can’t wait for it to start. Rajamouli still hasn’t told us when it is going to start.” Talking about the “long shoot” schedule of the film with entertainment portal Variety, the actor said: “Absolutely, so, we want to finish all our commitments before it starts and not do anything else.”

Watch the video of Jr NTR from Oscars 2023 here:

Jr NTR walked the Oscars red carpet in a Gaurav Gupta number. It is special in more than one way. The black traditional Indian attire has a tiger face embroidered on one of the shoulders. Jr NTR, revealing why he choose the outfit, said that because tiger is the national animal of India and that it played a great role alongside him in RRR, he wanted the animal to be a part of his first Oscar appearance.

Last year, when RRR was successful in mesmerising the whole world with its story, graphics and the energetic song Naatu Naatu, Rajamouli had confirmed the film’s sequel. In an interview with Variety, he said: “When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about (a sequel). With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we didn’t feel there was a great idea that was worth pursuing, so we left it at that. Then, after the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin (M. M. Keeravani) — who is also a part of my core team - gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing’.”

The grand performance of singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to Naatu Naatu at the Oscars stage in Dolby Theatre received a standing ovation from all attendees. Take a look:

RRR released in India on March 25 last year. It is a period drama set in India during the 1920s. It shows the inspiring story of two of India`s freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

