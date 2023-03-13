Dressed in a stunning black gown, actress Deepika Padukone made her maiden appearance at the Oscars stage for a very proud moment for India. She fittingly introduced the Best Original Song nominee Naatu Naatu from the Indian film RRR, ahead of its performance. The actress described the song amid loud hooting and a cheering audience, and had to pause often to let the audience react as she spoke about the now-iconic song.

“An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar," she said on stage as the audience broke out in an applause.

“Do you know Naatu? Because if not, you are about to. From the film RRR, this is Naatu Naatu," she added as the performance began.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed RRR’s blockbuster song Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards. Let by Lauren Gottlieb, several dancers took to the stage to perform the powerful and energetic steps we have seen Jr NTR and Ram Charan perform on screen.

Check out the full performance here:

It became the first ever Telugu song to be performed at the Oscars. The performance ended in a standing ovation from the audience.

