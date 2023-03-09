RRR song Naatu Naatu featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is nominated for the Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023. The SS Rajamouli film is going places ever since its promotional activities in the west and across the globe began. And now as the Oscars are just around the corner, Ram Charan is gearing up to make a big splash at the ceremony. The actor opened up about meeting some Hollywood stars he fanboyed growing up in a promotional interview. He said he wants to meet Tom Cruise and Cate Blanchett at the ceremony.

In his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ram Charan was asked if he is ready for the Oscars. “I don’t know if I will ever be ready for the Oscars. I am nervous, I am excited. I don’t know if I will walk the red carpet, as a fanboy or as an actor. Everybody I have grown up watching. I cannot name them, but I am especially excited to see Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise the Oscars. I have watched him in Top Gun until now, he is incredible," Ram said.

As fans would know, the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu has become an international phenomenon. The Telugu film song has been composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava have sung the dance number.

In another interview with ABC News Live, Ram Charan spoke about the popularity of RRR and how the single Naatu Naatu became a popular global track. Asked about his exact reaction if Naatu Naatu bags an Oscar, Ram Charan said, “I don’t think I’ll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I’ll be the happiest. I don’t think it’ll be our success, it’ll be the success of the Indian film industry. None of us can take the credit."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently in the US promoting his film RRR ahead of the Oscars 2023. The film’s hit number Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. The actor recently appeared on two popular Hollywood talk shows - Good Morning America and KLTA Entertainment to speak about his film. At the latter, he was also introduced as the ‘Brad Pitt of India’ when the actor was quite stunned with the comparison and said, “I like Brad Pitt for sure." Besides this, the makers of RRR also held a special screening of their film earlier this month in Los Angeles which was reportedly attended by over 1400 people.

