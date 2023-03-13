Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli Screams, Hugs Wife As Naatu Naatu Wins Best Song, His Reaction Goes Viral

RRR made history at Oscars 2023 by winning Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. While the first visuals from the ceremony revealed MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose’s emotional reactions to the win, a new video is now doing the rounds showing SS Rajamouli’s reaction to the win. Seated far back, Rajamouli was seen with his wife and other RRR team members. When the announcement of Naatu Naatu was made, Rajamouli rose in joy.

The director not only was seen screaming at the win but he also hugged his wife, Rama Rajamouli, who was seated beside him at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The duo couldn’t hide their excitement as Keeravani took to stage and accepted the award on behalf of the RRR team.

Advertisement

Read more here: Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates

Keeravani received a standing ovation at the Oscars 2023 after winning the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. In his acceptance speech, the music composer said, “Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to the Carpenters, and now here I am with the Oscars," he said before adding, “There was only one wish on my mind … ‘RRR’ has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

Naatu Naatu not only became the first ever Telugu song to have won an Oscar but also become the first song from the industry to be performed at the Academy Awards. The live performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava brought the house down at the Oscars, with the duo and the performers received a standing ovation. The performance was presented by the gorgeous Deepika Padukone.

The victory also brought back memories of AR Rahman winning the Best Original Song for Jai Ho, performed for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire.

Advertisement

Congratulations to RRR on their win!

Read all the Latest Movies News here