Oscars 2023: The Elephant Whisperers Wins Best Documentary Short Film At 95th Academy Awards

India makes history at the Oscars 2023 as The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film. The film, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, was nominated alongside Jay Rosenblatt’s How Do You Measure A Year, Haulout, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger at the Gate, and How Do You Measure a Year?

The Elephant Whisperers is a poignant story about a couple hailing from South India, Bomman and Bellie, who dedicate their lives to looking after and tending to Raghu, an orphaned baby Elephant. The documentary aptly captured the familial dynamics between the human and the animal world and was beautifully captured by Karan Thapliyal, Krish Makhija, Anand Bansal, and Kartiki Gonsalves.

Advertisement

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Guneet Monga opened up about the nomination. She said, “I’ve been very grateful for the entire journey. We wanted to reach out to the world and definitely, the Oscar nomination is bringing a lot of attention to our work globally. Netflix has been a huge boon. Everything that Kartiki (Gonsalves) wanted to achieve with the movie, she’s got. It has been a really long journey. It’s been such a pleasure to be with her. The whole world is watching and talking about our project."

Apart from The Elephant Whisperers, India is up for two more Oscars — Best Original Song in which RRR’s blockbuster track Naatu Naatu has been nominated, and All That Breathes which is nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film.

It has been a milestone year for Indians at the 95th Academy Awards. Besides the nominations, Suriya made India proud after he was named as one of the Oscar members this year. He was also given the right to vote. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was named as a presenter this year, making her the third Indian star to present an Academy Award.

Read all the Latest Movies News here