It is a moment of pride for the makers of RRR as their song Naatu Naatu has bagged the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards. Before the commencement of the live prestigious ceremony, actor Ram Charan spoke to Variety expressing his nervousness to be finally at the Oscars. Accompanying him on the red carpet was her lady love Upasana Kamineni. At one point during the interaction, the interviewer asked Upasana how proud she feels of her husband. The latter emphasized how Ram Charan will always have her unwavering support.

“I am very proud. I am here first to support him and then the RRR family which is become my family now,” she said. Upasana seemingly also kept pinching herself when the duo woke up to get ready for the event as it all felt nothing less than a dream to her. “I woke up this morning and I kept pinching myself saying are we going to the Oscars?” Ram Charan who was standing right beside her revealed Upasana wasn’t only pinching herself, “She’s really bruised my arm.” The actor when asked how he’s feeling to be at the 95th Academy Awards said, “I am sweating inside. It’s stressful.” While talking about the Naatu Naatu live performance on the Oscar stage, Ram Charan stated, “I’ll be dancing in my head. I’ll be enjoying it as an audience.”

The South heartthrob also spoke candidly about his wish of getting a selfie clicked with Tom Cruise but his dream was crushed when the interviewer informed him the Top Gun: Maverick star won’t be showing up at the event. The RRR actor asserted, “Hollywood has been really warm, it’s our dream to work with great directors, who we grew up watching and who are doing amazing right now. Please pray for us.”

While talking about his future plans and the genre he’s excited to explore, Ram Charan added, “I’d like to do every other genre You know what audiences are very straight-up pushing me to the acting genre, but every genre pushes me as an actor. I don’t want to tell my directors, I want to be in this genre, that’ll get me into trouble as an actor.”

Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand, Diane Warren’s Applause, and David Byrne’s This Is A Life.

