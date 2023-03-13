The 95th Academy Awards were announced on Monday, March 13. The film Everything Everywhere All At Once ruled the show. Actor Branden Fraser, who has been supported by the internet worldwide after hitting a rough patch a few years ago, won the Best Actor Award for his film The Whale. India shone brightly at the event, with Naatu Naatu from RRR bagging the Best Original Song, and the documentary The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga bagging the title for Best Documentary Short Film.

Everyone takes pride in winning the Oscars. The award figurine is that of a stylised knight holding a crusader’s sword, standing on a reel of film with five spokes. So what steps must one take if they lose the prestigious figurine? If any recipient of the award loses the statuette, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents these awards, must first be notified. A complete report on how it was lost needs to be presented to the Academy. If the statuette is broken or burnt, the damaged award needs to be returned to the Academy apart by submitting a request for a new one. Based on that complaint, the Academy will consider giving out another statuette.

Advertisement

It can be done through the website of the Academy of Motion Pictures. In case of theft, a copy of the police complaint needs to be submitted as well. Incidents of Oscar awards getting lost or stolen have occurred in the past. Whoopi Goldberg undoubtedly had no idea that her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Ghost in 1991 would wind up in the garbage. For its cleaning, Goldberg shipped it to the statue’s Chicago-based manufacturer, RS Owens & Company. When it was delivered back to her, she opened the box and saw it had nothing. The trophy was eventually discovered in a California airport trash can, but the thief evaded capture.

Read all the Latest Movies News here