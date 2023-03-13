Oscars 2023: Where To Watch The Elephant Whisperers, Guneet Monga’s Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, has scripted history at the 95th Academy Awards. The Elephant Whisperers has won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The other four nominees in the same category were Stranger At The Gate, Haulout, The Martha Mitchell Effect and How Do You Measure A Year?

Where to watch Guneet Monga’s Oscar-winning documentary?

The Elephant Whisperers is a heartwarming tale that revolves around the unbreakable bond between an abandoned elephant and its two caretakers. It is set in the Mudumalai National Park and features an indigenous couple, Bomman and Bellie. Haven’t seen the film yet? You can watch it online on the OTT platform Netflix.

The moving documentary shows how Bomman and Bellie have devoted their lives to caring for orphaned baby elephants, Raghu and Ammu.

Advertisement

Interestingly, The Elephant Whisperers is the first Indian documentary to win an Oscar in this category and the third to be nominated. The House That Ananda Built was nominated for Best Documentary Short in 1969, and An Encounter With Faces competed in this category in 1979.

Guneet Monga tweeted a euphoric picture of the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers and reacted to her historic win. She wrote, “Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. Thank you Mom and Dad. Guruji Shukrana. To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana, my lovely husband Sunny and Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story."

Indian cinema is truly shining at the 95th Academy Awards. Apart from The Elephant Whisperers, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR also won big at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. RRR’s catchy dance number, Naatu Naatu, won the Best Original Song. Furthermore, filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, the year’s most nominated film, was the big winner at the Oscars. The world-jumping sci-fi and action drama, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, won in seven categories which include Best Picture and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Read all the Latest Movies News here