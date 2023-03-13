Oscars 2023 Winners List: Naatu Naatu, Elephant Whisperers Make India Proud; Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh Best Actor, Actress

Oscars 2023 winners are out and it is a big day for India. Two of the three films nominated for the 95th Academy Awards won this year. Fan favourite Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has won the Best Original Song Award whereas Guneet Monga-backed The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short Film. Besides India, several brilliant performances took home the golden trophy, with Everything Everywhere All at Once winning the most awards.

The film was nominated in 11 categories this year and took home the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Film. The best Actor went to The Whale. Check out the complete winners list below:

Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary Feature: Navalny

Best Live-action Short: An Irish Goodbye

Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Makeup and Hair: The Whale

Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Short: The Elephant Whisperers

Best Animated Short: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking

Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR

Best Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best Lead Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Congratulations to all the winners of the night!

