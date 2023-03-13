Oscars 2023 Winners List: Naatu Naatu, Elephant Whisperers Make India Proud; Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh Best Actor, Actress

Oscars 2023 winners are out and it is a big day for India. Two of the three films nominated for the 95th Academy Awards won this year. Fan favourite Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has won the Best Original Song Award whereas Guneet Monga-backed The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short Film. Besides India, several brilliant performances took home the golden trophy, with Everything Everywhere All at Once winning the most awards.
The film was nominated in 11 categories this year and took home the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Film. The best Actor went to The Whale. Check out the complete winners list below:
Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Documentary Feature: Navalny
Best Live-action Short: An Irish Goodbye
Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Makeup and Hair: The Whale
Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Documentary Short: The Elephant Whisperers
Best Animated Short: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking
Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR
Best Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Lead Actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best Lead Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Congratulations to all the winners of the night!
