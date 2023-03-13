Home » Movies » Oscars 2023 Winners List: Naatu Naatu, Elephant Whisperers Make India Proud; Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh Best Actor, Actress

Oscars 2023 Winners List: Naatu Naatu, Elephant Whisperers Make India Proud; Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh Best Actor, Actress

Oscars 2023 winners have been announced and India is proud that two of the three nominees from here have won the Academy Award.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 09:56 IST

Los Angeles

Oscars 2023 winners: Check out the complete list of 95th Academy Awards winners here.
Oscars 2023 winners: Check out the complete list of 95th Academy Awards winners here.

Oscars 2023 winners are out and it is a big day for India. Two of the three films nominated for the 95th Academy Awards won this year. Fan favourite Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has won the Best Original Song Award whereas Guneet Monga-backed The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short Film. Besides India, several brilliant performances took home the golden trophy, with Everything Everywhere All at Once winning the most awards.

The film was nominated in 11 categories this year and took home the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Film. The best Actor went to The Whale. Check out the complete winners list below:

Advertisement

Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

RELATED NEWS

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Documentary Feature: Navalny

Best Live-action Short: An Irish Goodbye

Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Makeup and Hair: The Whale

Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Short: The Elephant Whisperers

Best Animated Short: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water

Advertisement

Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking

Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR

Best Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best Lead Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Congratulations to all the winners of the night!

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: March 13, 2023, 09:38 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 09:56 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Exudes Elegance And Glamour In Black Louis Vuitton Gown At The 95th Academy Awards, See Pics

+20PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About