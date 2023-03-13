Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Calls RRR 'Bollywood Movie' In His Monologue and Fans Are Furious

Jimmy Kimmel is receiving flak from Indian fans after he called RRR a Bollywood film. Kimmel doubled up as the host of Oscars 2023 and during his monologue, he brought up RRR. While fans were thrilled to see that the film is recognised from the word go at the Academy Awards, they were instantly taken aback when he called it a Bollywood film.

“This year we are not gonna play you off stage instead we have a group of performers from the movie RRR who are going to dance you offstage," he said before dubbing RRR as a Bollywood film. Fans took to Twitter to slam the Oscar host.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars 2023 monologue here:

Fans reached out to him and pointed out that RRR is not a Bollywood film but a Tollywood film.

Meanwhile, RRR made history at the Oscars. The film won the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu not only became the first ever Telugu song to have won an Oscar but also become the first song from the industry to be performed at the Academy Awards. The live performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava brought the house down at the Oscars, with the duo and the performers received a standing ovation.

