Home » Movies » Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Calls RRR 'Bollywood Movie' In His Monologue and Fans Are Furious

Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Calls RRR 'Bollywood Movie' In His Monologue and Fans Are Furious

Oscars 2023: RRR fans were upset after Jimmy Kimmel called the Telugu film a Bollywood movie. Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 11:15 IST

Los Angeles

Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR Bollywood movie at Oscars 2023.
Jimmy Kimmel calls RRR Bollywood movie at Oscars 2023.

Jimmy Kimmel is receiving flak from Indian fans after he called RRR a Bollywood film. Kimmel doubled up as the host of Oscars 2023 and during his monologue, he brought up RRR. While fans were thrilled to see that the film is recognised from the word go at the Academy Awards, they were instantly taken aback when he called it a Bollywood film.

“This year we are not gonna play you off stage instead we have a group of performers from the movie RRR who are going to dance you offstage," he said before dubbing RRR as a Bollywood film. Fans took to Twitter to slam the Oscar host.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars 2023 monologue here:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Read more here: Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates

Fans reached out to him and pointed out that RRR is not a Bollywood film but a Tollywood film.

Meanwhile, RRR made history at the Oscars. The film won the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu not only became the first ever Telugu song to have won an Oscar but also become the first song from the industry to be performed at the Academy Awards. The live performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava brought the house down at the Oscars, with the duo and the performers received a standing ovation.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: March 13, 2023, 10:58 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 11:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Unseen Photos Of Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Other Indian Celebrities At The 95th Academy Awards

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Exudes Elegance And Glamour In Black Louis Vuitton Gown At The 95th Academy Awards, See Pics