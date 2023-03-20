Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a tough stand against OTT platforms. During his recent press conference, Thakur mentioned that OTT platforms were given freedom ‘creativity and not for obscenity’. He further warned that the ministry will take strict action to ‘stop vulgarity and abusive language’.

“These platforms were given freedom for creativity and not for obscenity and when one crosses the limit, then hurling abuses in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all," Thakur said as quoted by Indian Express.

“If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that. These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity. And when someone crosses a limit, then abusing, rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all. Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from it," the minister added.

During the briefing, Anurag Thakur also talked about the complaints against OTT platforms and shared that nearly “90 to 92 % of the complaints are resolved by them by making necessary changes".

“The next level of complaint resolution is at the level of their association, where most of the complaints are resolved. At the last level it comes to the level of the government, where action is taken on the departmental committee level, according to the rules in place. But somewhere complaints have started increasing in the last few days and the department is taking it very seriously. If there is a need to make a change we are willing to consider it seriously," he said.

Last year too, the government sent a stern warning to several satellite TV and streaming services including Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video among others. The government asked them to stop airing advertisements promoting gambling and betting or face penal actions.

The guidelines to bring OTT platforms under the aegis of the government were introduced in February 2021.

