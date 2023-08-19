P Bhanumathi-starrer Chandirani Completes 70 Years Of Release

Director, actress, singer, film producer, music composer and novelist P Bhanumathi starrer movie Chandirani will turn 70 this month. The film hit the theatres on August 28, 1953. So on the movie’s 70th anniversary, let’s celebrate the film.

Chandirani was a swashbuckler (action film characterised by sword fighting) movie that was also directed by Bhanumathi and backed by PS Ramakrishna Rao under the banner of Bharani Studios. The film was simultaneously filmed in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It featured Bhanumathi in the titular role of the (Chandi/Champa) double role, along with NT Rama Rao, SV Ranga Rao, Relangi, R Nageswara Rao and Hemalatha in the supporting roles.

The movie was set around King Veerasimha falling in love with a court dancer. Later, she delivers twin girls. But on the other hand, the major also liked her, so he killed the dancer and imprisoned the king. One of the twins is saved by the minister, who then sends her to the forest. Knowing this, the major kills him and takes charge of the kingdom. The other twin, named Champaran, stays in the kingdom. Chandirani grew up in the forest and both had different personalities. The Minister’s son, Kishore, and Champarani fell in love with each other.

Meanwhile, Kishore one day went to the forest and learned about Chandirani. Later, Chandirani, with the help of Kishore, manages to enter the fort and meet her father. Meanwhile, the Major arrests Kishore. Chandirani attacks the kingdom with the help of the people. During the conflict, Chandirani killed the major, and before dying, she united Champarani and Kishore.

The music for the Telugu version of the film was composed jointly by CR Subburaman and MS Viswanathan. While the lyrics were penned by Samudrala Sr for its Telugu version, the lyrics for Tamil songs were written by KD Santhanam and for the Hindi versions, the lyrics were penned by Vishwamitra Adil.